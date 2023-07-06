Thursday, 06 July 2023 – A seemingly conservative woman has been harassing young ladies in the streets of Nairobi for being indecently dressed.

She was filmed cursing a lady who was dressed in a pair of shorts along a busy street.

“Mavazi ya ukahaba,” she was heard lamenting in the video as she approached the lady.

Several ladies revealed that they have had an encounter with the woman.

Others condemned her and said her actions amounted to sexual harassment.

The woman was reportedly masquerading as a prophet in Nairobi CBD sometime back.

Watch the video and reactions from social media users.

