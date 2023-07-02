Sunday July 2, 2023 – Two people have been killed and 28 others injured after a “mass shooting in Baltimore.

The shooting, which took place at about 12:30am on Sunday, July 2, in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood in the southern district of the city left two people dead and 28 others with injuries, including three who remain in critical condition, according to the Baltimore Police Department.

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley explained that one woman was found dead on the scene when responding officers arrived after receiving numerous calls about a shooting just after 12:30 am. Nine people were transported by EMS to area hospitals. 20 others went to hospitals as walk-in patients as a result of the shooting.

“BPD is on scene of a [mass] shooting incident in the 800 blk of Gretna Court in our Southern District,” authorities said in a statement released on social media regarding the shooting. “Acting Commissioner Worley and PIO are on scene.”

There is no informationonsuspects or a motive at this time, but investigators are “working an extensive crime scene,” Worley said.

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott described the incident as a “reckless, cowardly act that happened here and that has permanently altered many lives and cost two people their lives.”

He said the tragedy “highlights the impacts and the need to deal with the overproliferation of illegal guns on our streets and the ability for those who should not have them to get their hands on them.”

Scott said “we will not stop until we find those cowards who decided to just shoot dozens of people, causing people to lose their lives.”

Worley said Baltimore Police are working the “extensive” crime scene and asked for the public’s assistance, saying anyone who has information should call 911.

Scott and police officials urged anyone with information to come forward and help find those responsible. The mayor also said he is mobilizing every resource available to assist the investigation.

His message to the perpetrator was simple: “We will not stop until we find you—and we will find you.”

“Until then, I hope with every single breath that you take that you think about the lives that you took and you think about the lives that you impacted here tonight,” he added.