Monday, July 31, 2023 – Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood may return to their first-team after being cleared of rape.

After an internal investigation by the club which has lasted nearly 18 months, United’s main sponsor, Adidas, has given the green light for the forward to return to Old Trafford.

The 21-year-old has been absent from the United first team since the investigation by the club was launched over his alleged rape and physical assault of his girlfriend Harriet Robson.

Robson and Greater Manchester Police dropped charges against Greenwood early this year but the club wary of putting him in the first team, had to conduct an internal investigation over his alleged offence.

According to a new report by The Sun, the English forward could be about to make his return, as Adidas have held secret talks about the forward potentially returning and those talks have been described as “positive”.

The report also states that Old Trafford bosses are set to decide in the next few weeks over the player’s future at the club, with the forward training with some of United’s coaching staff after getting the green light to do so by the Red Devils.

The forward has been pictured alongside former United winger Anthony Elanga recently as the forward is seemingly stepping up his fitness regime as a return to United seems likely at this stage.

As well as this, the report goes further and says that Greenwood and United boss Erik ten Hag, have had multiple conversations around the situation with these talks likely raising hopes of a return for the attacker. However, approval from Adidas seems key.

A source reportedly told The Sun: “The initial signals from Adidas are positive. Without their blessing, it would be hard to see a way back. But they have communicated his return would not necessarily be an insurmountable obstacle.

“They have certainly given the impression they would not be fiercely opposed to it.”