Monday, July 17, 2023 – Newly appointed chairperson of the Commission of Revenue Allocation Authority (CRA) Mrs. Mary Wanyonyi has vowed to institute radical changes in a bid to optimize revenue collection in the country which she says will ensure equitable resource allocation.

Wanyonyi, who was sworn on Monday to the powerful position, observed that the current revenue estimates are unrealistic and ambitious.

“CRA in making recommendations shall seek to enhance the revenue sources for the national and county government,“ she said.

She observed that the shortage in collecting enough revenue leads to pending bills at the end of the year, a factor she says has affected service delivery over time.

Wanyonyi has further pledged to ensure optimum collection of revenue in counties through technology that will seal all the loopholes making it impossible for pilferages.

“The lack of enough revenue collection is attributed to manual collection of revenue which is coupled with high collection cost.

“The game changer in counties is to automate revenue collection,“ she added.

CRA is tasked with recommending the basis for equitable sharing of revenues raised nationally between the national and the county governments.

