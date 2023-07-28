Friday, July 28, 2023 – The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has been accused of corruption in its operations.

This is after it appointed a registrar of the High Court who was not among the shortlisted candidates.

JSC appointed Clarence Awuor Otieno on Tuesday as the new registrar, but her name was not among the shortlisted candidates in a May 22 statement by the commission.

The interviews were conducted on May 31, and it’s not clear whether she was among the people interviewed for the role.

The six candidates included Anne Wanjiru Mwangi, Pauline Wangari Mbulikah and Denis Kipkirui Mikoyah.

Others were Frederic Momanyi Nyamora, Juma Elizabeth Nyarangi, and Elizabeth Tanui.

In their statement on Monday, JSC alluded to Awuor being interviewed, but the announcement did not specify the date.

Interestingly, she was appointed as an acting registrar on the date of the interviews.

Her appointment was effective July 24, meaning any challenge to remove her from the post would have to go through the court.

The Judiciary has in the past been accused of favoritism in some appointments, with some being challenged in court.

According to JSC, Awuor joined the Judiciary as a Resident Magistrate in 2008, she rose through the ranks serving in the positions of Senior Resident Magistrate, Principal Magistrate, and Senior Principal Magistrate.

Prior to joining the Judiciary, Awuor worked as an Advocate at Ocharo & Company Advocates between 2004-2007, following her admission to the bar on December 16, 2004.

The Kenyan DAILY POST