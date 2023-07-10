Monday, July 10, 2023 – Narc Kenya Leader Martha Karua has denied claims of an imminent split between her and Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

This follows reports of bad blood between Raila and Karua after the Narc Kenya leader was conspicuously missing from Friday’s Kamukunji Rally and subsequent march to Central Park in Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD).

In place of Karua, Raila Odinga was flanked by former Murang’a Governor Mwangi wa Iria, a move that signalled trouble between the 2022 presidential candidate and his running mate.

Addressing the reports, Karua indicated that she was not present for protests in the capital because she was holding a simultaneous rally in Kirinyaga.

The former Gichugu MP reiterated that she kickstarted the process of collecting signatures to repeal the Finance Act 2023 in line with Odinga’s expectations.

This brought to rest allegations that Raila was bringing on board Mwangi wa Iria to take over his former running mate’s role.

Azimio Coalition adopted a new strategy during the Friday mass rally aimed at pressuring President William Ruto’s administration to lower the cost of living.

The coalition luminaries held simultaneous rallies across the country, a deviation from the past when they only held a mega rally in Nairobi.

As Karua led anti-government protests in Kirinyaga, Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka kickstarted a signature collection drive in Kathiani Machakos County.

Similarly, Democratic Action Party – Kenya (DAP-K) leader Eugene Wamalwa and Roots party leader George Wajackoya led protests in Western Kenya.

Odinga announced that similar demonstrations would be held across the country on Wednesday, July 12.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.