Monday, July 31, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson Martha Karua has defended former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is being accused of sacrificing the lives of innocent Kenyans for his selfish political gains.

Karua defended Raila Odinga after freelance journalist, Abuga Makori claimed that former president Uhuru Kenya and Raila Odinga used Kenyans to demonstrate after a statement released by Leader of Majority in Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah alleged that the Azimio la Umoja Coalition had excluded the cost of living in the country in their list of demands.

While responding to the statement, Karua stated that AZIMIO did not sign the agreement.

This is happening at the same time when several Orange Democratic Movement Party politicians, led by Kileleshwa ward MCA Robert Alai, Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Honorable Babu Owino, expressed their concern after seeing the letter which excluded the cost of living as among issues to be discussed in the bipartisan talks between the government and the opposition.

Here is what Martha Karua posted on her social media page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.