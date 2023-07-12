Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Narc Kenya chairperson, Martha Karua on Wednesday led Meru county residents in signing the petition seeking to oust President William Ruto from office.

Karua tweeted a video of residents appending their signatures and captioned it: “Signature Collection from Muthaara Meru County.”

In the video, a man is heard asking people if they are willing to sign the petition.

“Mmesema mnataka kusign? Mnataka kusign?” he asks, to which the crowd shouts in affirmation.

Karua was in the company of former Jubilee Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga and his co-principals have asked Kenyans to take back their sovereign power through the signature collection exercise.

Addressing a Saba Saba rally at Kamukunji Grounds in Nairobi on Friday, Raila said the coalition targets 10 million signatures but on Monday, he upscaled the target to 15 million signatures.

On Tuesday, Raila launched a public website, Tumechoka digital platform, for the collection of signatures.

So far over 2 million signatures have been collected.

