Monday July 3, 2023 – A married man, John Emoavigho, has narrated how a DNA paternity test proved that he didn’t father the child of a girl who accused him of impregnating her in 2020.

In a Facebook post three days ago, Emoavigho, who got married to his wife in 2021, said after the girl identified as Peace Ugu, claimed he was the father of her daughter, Michelle. He was subsequently arrested and charged to court in Delta State.

Emoavigho said he pleaded not guilty to the charges at a Magistrate Court and was granted bail to the tune of 100, 000 with two sureties.

Although he was very sure he wasn’t the father of the child, Emoavigho, however, agreed to settle the matter out of court.

The girl’s family demanded N467,000 as damages, which he agreed to pay in installment.

However, in January 2021, when Emoabigho failed to pay part of the agreed sum, he was arrested, charged to court and remanded in Kwale prison correctional centre where he spent two months.

On 23 May 2023, the court ordered that a DNA test be conducted on the child.

The test proved that he is not the father of the said child. Read his post below:

“A girl called Peace Ugu and her full family has been accusing me that I got her pregnant since 2020, I was arrested and taken to area command, ozoro station and they charged me to Owhelogbo magistrate court and Ozoro high court of justice,” he explained.

At owhelogbo magistrate court, I was facing 5 count charges leveled against me and all count was criminal and punishable offence. And in high court of justice ozoro I was charged for civil suit right demanding for DNA paternity test the girl claimed.

I pleaded not guilty in all 5 criminal count charges leveled against me at owhelogbo magistrate court, and I was granted bail with fine of #100,000 with 2 surety.

In high court of justice demands for DNA paternity test, I knew very well that I’m not the father of that baby they claim to be mine, after wasting some of my money in the in court I went with my whole family for settlement in December 2020 so that I can take the child responsibilities, because I can’t be wasting my money in something that is not really relevant

The girl family Ugu demanded for damage of #467,000 which I have agreed to pay #53,500 every 60 days which is 2 months then both family agreed and we went to owhelogbo magistrate court to strike out the case leaving only high court of justice ozoro behind.

February 2021 due for my first instalment to pay #53,500 but January 2021 they served me high court papers to appear in court to pay them the agreement settlement fee in court dated for me to appear before the court march 3rd, I got angry then march I went to high court and the Judge told me to go home and settle with them. I invited my family again to their family house, they said I got their daughter pregnant I was denying so that’s no settlement over this anymore that’ll go to jail with bet.

Matter remains in high court of justice ozoro silently, I was served another court appearance paper 25th of October 2021 which I did the judge said go home again and settled with them, matter still silent in high court, they claimed they serve me court appearance paper in 2022 which I didn’t see.

21st December 2022 the girl’s brother, Oreva Ugu hold me to police officer when I was eating in a restaurant with high court order with 2 warrant, disobedience to court and failed to conduct DNA paternity test

I was kept in Owhelogbo police station within 2 hours, area command ozoro station police came to owhelogbo station to pick me up to area command ozoro cell, 22nd December 2022 at about 8:30am I was sent to Kwale prison correctional center

I spent 2 months and 2 days in prison remand. After I was released from prison correctional center Kwale, I got angry then I demanded for the DNA test they want for long to prove them wrong.

On 23 May 2023, court ordered to collect my sample with the child sample, both family and court secretary present in Lily clinic Warri which cost us #181,000.

After sample collected, Lily clinic said sample will be send to abroad and results will be out within 15 working days.

DNA paternity test result came out probability of paternity 0% sure I’m not the father of the alleged child. Glory to God Almighty who stood for me.

Check result below and thank God for me.