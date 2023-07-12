Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – UFC middleweight champion, Israel Adesanya on Tuesday night, July 11 shared photos of him training alongside billionaire Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and UFC featherweight champion, Alexander Volkanovski.

Adesanya captioned the photos on Twitter;

“No fugazi with Mark, This is serious Business.

The photos come after Zuckerberg and his rival, Elon Musk have mooted possibility of a fight, even as their social media platforms clash for supremacy.

