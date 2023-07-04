Monday July 3, 2023 – Facebook owner Meta is launching its new app to rival Twitter and it’s expected to go live on Thursday, June 6.

The app, which is called Threads will be linked to Instagram.

Screengrabs show a dashboard that looks similar to Twitter. Meta describes Threads as a “text-based conversation app”.

Meta said ‘Threads’ has been made available for pre-order on the Apple Store, and is expected to be linked to Instagram.

The company describes the new product as a “text-based conversation app”.

“Threads is where communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what will be trending tomorrow,” the description of the app says On Apple Store.

The new Meta app is said to be a replica of the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, and its unveiling is coming amidst several features introduced by Musk.

The move comes months after Mark Zuckerberg, chief executive officer (CEO) of Meta, and Elon Musk, chairman of Twitter agreed to pair up for a cage fight.

“Thank goodness they’re so sanely run”, Mr Musk responded to a tweet about Threads, in an apparent fresh swipe at Mr. Zuckerberg.

Meanwhile, Twitter has said that the popular user dashboard, TweetDeck will go behind a paywall in 30 days’ time.

The move is the latest push by Mr. Musk as he tries to get users to sign up to Twitter’s subscription service, Twitter Blue.

On Saturday, the multi-billionaire restricted the number of tweets users could see, citing extreme “data scraping”.

It appears from Meta’s Threads app that it will be a free service and there will be no restrictions on how many posts a user can see.