Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Marcus Rashford has reportedly agreed a new five-year deal with Manchester United. The England striker is preparing to commit to his boyhood club long-term after a blistering season at Old Trafford, which saw him score 30 goals in 56 games across all competitions.

The 25-year-old’s deal was set to expire in 2024, but as per the Athletic, Rashford’s new contract will see him stay at the club until at least 2028.

It was previously revealed that contract discussions between Man United and Rashford which have been ongoing for some time were set to hand Rashford new terms that would make him among the club’s highest earners.

Rashford’s previous deal saw him make £250,000 per week, with his salary set to rise to close to £375,000 a week when he puts pen to paper.

The player is being represented in negotiations with the Manchester club by his agent Dwaine Maynard, and the high salary will set up the England international as the fourth-highest-earning player in the Premier League.

Only Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City, and Mohamed Salah of Liverpool, will make more than Rashford when handed his new contract.

Haaland tops the Premier League wage list, earning a staggering £865,000 per week, the fee predominantly driven by a number of related bonuses included on top of his £375,000 base weekly wage.

De Bruyne is the next highest earner in Pep Guardiola’s Treble-winning side with his £400,000-a-week salary.

Salah makes £400,000 a week, after being rewarded with a new and improved three-year contract by the Reds in 2022.