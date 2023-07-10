Monday, July 10, 2023 – Manchester United are reportedly preparing a formal offer for Inter Milan and Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana this week after David de Gea officially left the club after 12 years.

United have so far made verbal proposals and wants Inter to compromise on their £51m asking price.

United boss Erik ten Hag is keen to work with the 27-year-old again, having previously worked with him in their time together at Ajax.

This comes after De Gea confirmed on Saturday that his association with the Red Devils had come to an end upon the expiry of his £375,000-a-week contract.

The Spaniard is now a free agent, having broken the United’s club record for most clean sheets and won the club’s Player of the Year award on four separate occasions.

On his departure, the 32-year-old said:

‘Now, it’s the right time to undertake a new challenge to push myself again in new surroundings.

‘I would like to express my unwavering gratitude and appreciation for the love from the last 12 years. We’ve achieved a lot since my dear Sir Alex Ferguson brought me to this club.’

With De Gea gone, United have already triggered Tom Heaton’s 12-month extension as the veteran keeper will stay on as back up for the new number one.