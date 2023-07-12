Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Manchester United have reportedly entered the final stage to complete the signing of Cameroonian goalkeeper Andre Onana from Inter Milan.

It’s understood that a deal in the region of £43million plus add-ons is set to be completed this week once Onana has agreed personal terms.

Insiders say negotiations are entering the final stage and they do not anticipate any problems in the 27-year-old keeper teaming up with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag made a push for Onana after deciding that David de Gea’s ability with the ball at his feet simply wasn’t up to what United require if they are going to play out from the back next season.

De Gea became a free agent on June 30 and confirmed over the weekend that he is leaving the club after 12 years.

Onana will likely become United’s new No.1 after the club triggered a 12-month extension in Tom Heaton’s contract to keep the keeper as back-up for another season.