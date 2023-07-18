Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Manchester United have reached an agreement with Inter Milan to sign goalkeeper Andre Onana.

The Cameroonian goalkeeper has also agreed personal terms and is expected to sign a five-year contract at Old Trafford with the option for another year.

Inter believes the fee for Onana will be around £43m including add-ons.

United are set to announce the deal today, July 17, and are trying to process Onana’s visa so he can travel with the rest of the squad on tour to the US on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old could make his debut against Arsenal in New Jersey on Saturday with United also facing Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund on the trip.

There are reports that once Onana is officially a United player, goalkeeper Dean Henderson will be granted permission to join Nottingham Forest in a permanent move.

Henderson spent last season on loan at Forest, and although he has been back at Carrington for the start of preseason training, he is expected to finalize a £20m move to the City Ground.

Onana, who worked with Erik ten Hag during their time together at Ajax Amsterdam, will become United’s second summer signing after the arrival of midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea.

He will fill the void left by De Gea, who has left Old Trafford on a free transfer after 12 years at the club.