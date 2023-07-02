Sunday July 2, 2023 – Manchester United and Chelsea have agreed terms for Mason Mount to move to Old Trafford in a deal worth up to £60million.

The two clubs re-opened negotiations on Thursday and settled on a fee of £55m plus £5m in add-ons after United had three offers rejected by Chelsea, who initially demanded £70m for Mount.

The 24-year-old England international will undergo a medical next week before signing a five-contract worth £250,000-a-week with the option of another year.

United were initially reluctant to overpay for a player who was entering the final year of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

He has been at Chelsea since the age of six and scored 33 goals in 195 appearances for the club, winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup.

United will now step up their pursuit of a new goalkeeper as talks continue with Inter Milan’s £50m-rated Andre Onana who played under the Dutch coach at Ajax.