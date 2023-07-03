Monday July 3, 2023 – Manchester City star midfielder, Bernardo Silva tied the knot with his stunning model Ines Tomaz in Portugal on Sunday, July 2 in front of a host of his Champions league, Premier league and FA Cup winning team-mates.

The wedding which had about 250 people in attendance included stars like Ruben Dias Joao Felix, among other star players.

The wedding ceremony and reception was held at a hilltop hotel and winery in the Douro Valley, about an hour and a half’s drive inland from Porto in northern Portugal, on a 120-hectare grape estate.

The bride who is expecting the couple’s first child wore an Oscar de la Renta wedding gown while Silva chose a suit by custom Lisbon-based tailors Rosa & Teixeira. The pair has been together since 2020 and are expecting their first child.

See photos below