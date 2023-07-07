Friday July 7, 2023 – A heroic father of three who survived the 9/11, America’s deadliest terrorist attack, drowned on July 4 after he selflessly jumped into Lake Michigan to save children who capsized in a raft.

Luke Laidley, 43, was celebrating the holiday and operating a boat near Elder Beach when the raft filled with children overturned around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, ABC 7 Chicago reported.

Laidley, without hesitation, plunged into the water to rescue some of the children who were struggling to swim.

He spent about a minute submerged before he appeared with the children and was able to get them to safety, Winnetka fire officials told the outlet.

Quickly being pulled back onboard by others, CPR was administered to Laidley before he was rushed by emergency responders to Evanston Hospital in serious condition and was pronounced dead shortly after his arrival.

The man who hails from Chicago, was described as a “true family man” by his loved ones. He leaves behind a wife, Lauren, and three children, ages 7, 5, and 3.

Upon graduating from Boston College, Laidley moved to New York City where he landed his first finance job with the investment banking firm Morgan Stanley in September 2001, the company was situated in Tower 2 of the World Trade Center.

Just his second day on the job, planes hijacked by terrorists struck the two towers.

Laidley safely evacuated from the 61st of the South Tower, according to the family’s statement.

The man wrote about how that day impacted his life going forward.

“‘I encouraged all of us to count our blessings each and every day. Give of yourself and expect nothing in return. And become part of something that is greater than yourself,’” his family quoted from Laidley’s account of that day in their statement.

Laidley returned to Chicago and met his wife following the tragedy.

“His smile lit up the room. He exuded positivity and perseverance with everything he did. He loved deeply and truly with all his heart,” the family shared about Laidley. “A life lived with purpose. A life lived to serve for others. A life lived as a hero.”