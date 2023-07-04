Monday July 3, 2023 – A man was diagnosed with a brain tumour after he suddenly became ‘really horny and aggressive’.

Shaun Turner, from the Isle of Wight in UK, was told he had an orange-sized mass on his brain in 2014 after suffering the bizarre personality change.

It was gathered that the man was also gradually losing his eyesight and sense of smell.

An eye test booked by his wife then sparked concern among medics who referred him for a brain scan, where his tumour was discovered.

An operation to remove it in October 2014, which saw his skull stitched up with 62 staples proved successful.

However, the father-of-two was later forced to undergo radiotherapy in December 2020 to remove ‘very small traces’ of the remaining cancer.

Mr. Turner, who works as a bosun on Red Funnel ferries, said: ‘I had personality changes. I’m normally very chilled and easygoing with loads of energy.

‘The effects of the tumour made me really tired all the time, really horny and aggressive.’

He added: ‘In all honesty when I found out it didn’t feel real. My entire family and friends were all so worried about it that I didn’t feel able to show any weakness or that it fazed me.

‘I had a positive attitude and genuinely believed I would be alright, but I was terrified inside.

‘I believe there are very small traces left which is what I had radiotherapy for in December 2020.’

Now he requires regular to check-ups and scans to monitor the cancer.