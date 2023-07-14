Friday, July 14, 2023 – Manchester United’s Alejandro Garnacho has revealed that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Eva Garcia.

The Spanish winger, 19, took to his Instagram on Wednesday to share stunning images as he lovingly cradled her blossoming bump during a sun-soaked getaway

Eva, who is also Spanish, looked sensational in a Burberry bikini as she cuddled up to her beau while he kissed her growing tummy.

Writing in Spanish:

‘Our last summer being two of us’