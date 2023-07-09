Sunday July 8, 2023 – Manchester United legend, Edwin Van der Sar’s condition is ‘still concerning’ after he suffered a brain haemorrhage and he remains in intensive care, according to Ajax.

The club said: ‘Edwin van der Sar will remain in intensive care for the time being. His condition is stable but still concerning.

‘Ajax shares this information on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar, Edwin’s wife. The Van der Sar family, along with Ajax, is grateful and deeply touched by the many messages of support.’

The 52-year-old Dutchman was flown to hospital by helicopter on Friday July 7, but was in a stable condition, according to a statement from his former side Ajax.

It read: ‘On Friday, Edwin van der Sar had a bleeding around his brain. He’s currently in hospital in the intensive care unit and is in a stable condition.

The Dutch giants showed their support for the former goalkeeper ahead of a pre-season friendly on Saturday, wearing identical shirts which read ‘Van der Sar 1’ during their pre-match photo.

Manchester United also sent Van der Sar their best wishes, saying: ‘Manchester United is holding Edwin van der Sar and his family in our collective thoughts after hearing the news that the legendary goalkeeper has fallen seriously ill.

‘Everyone at United wishes to join our friends at Ajax in wishing Edwin all the very best for a full and swift recovery.’

Van der Sar left his role as Ajax chief executive after seven years in May, saying he was ‘exhausted’ at the end of a difficult season in which the Amsterdam club finished third and failed to qualify for the Champions League for the first time in 14 years.

During his playing days, Van der Sar made 264 appearances for Manchester United under Sir Alex Ferguson from 2005 to 2011. He won the Champions League and four Premier League titles during his time with the club before his retirement.

He also spent time at Juventus and Ajax, making over 700 appearances in total throughout his career.