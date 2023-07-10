Monday, July 10, 2023 – Harry Maguire is reportedly training three times a day his bid to win back his place at Manchester United.

The England center-back, 30, is working with legendary defender Ricardo Carvalho as part of an intensive training programme consisting of three sessions per day. It has been going on for three weeks so far.

Last season, he was restricted to just eight Premier League starts, and the defender is waiting to discuss his future with Erik ten Hag.

The Red Devils have already returned to pre-season preparations at their Carrington base, but Maguire is still training with Carvalho, as per Fabrizio Romano.

To add to his humiliation, his teammate Bruno Fernandes is set to take Maguire’s captaincy even if the former Leicester man remains at Old Trafford.