Friday, July 14, 2023 – Manchester United coach, Erik ten Hag has silenced talk of a dressing room vote to decide Manchester United’s next captain, insisting that the decision to pick the next captain will be made by him

Current club captain, Harry Maguire lost his place in the starting line-up last season following a poor run of form and has found himself behind the pecking order with Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, and even Luke Shaw all starting ahead of him.

Bruno Fernandes led the side out more during the 2022-23 campaign with Maguire’s future at the club uncertain.

Addressing speculation that the decision on the next skipper could be decided by a dressing room vote, Ten Hag said ‘No, I don’t let the dressing room vote,’ the Dutch manager said. ‘It is up to me.’