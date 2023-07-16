Saturday, July 15, 2023 – A man has threatened to divorce his wife if she refuses to get pregnant again after having four children.

Award-winning MC, Imaan Mike Umoh, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday night, July 13, said the man suspects his wife has been taking contraceptives.

“Serious fight in my street now. Husband threatened to divorce his wife if she refused to get pregnant for the 5th child.

Suspecting his wife of taking contraceptives,” he wrote.