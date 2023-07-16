Saturday, July 15, 2023 – A man has threatened to divorce his wife if she refuses to get pregnant again after having four children.
Award-winning MC, Imaan Mike Umoh, who disclosed this in a Facebook post on Thursday night, July 13, said the man suspects his wife has been taking contraceptives.
“Serious fight in my street now. Husband threatened to divorce his wife if she refused to get pregnant for the 5th child.
Suspecting his wife of taking contraceptives,” he wrote.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>