Thursday, July 27, 2023 – A Nigerian man has caused a stir after claiming that women in their 40s are sweeter in bed than those in their 20s.

He alleges that the more a woman becomes older, the more her private parts become firm and sweeter.

He further claims that the only advantage women between the age of 20-30 have is that they give birth easily.

Perhaps this explains why young men like popular Kenyan gospel singer Guardian Angel are going for older women.

Watch the trending video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.