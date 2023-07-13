Thursday, July 13, 2023 – A Sharia court has remanded a man (name withheld) for allegedly having an affair with his neighbour’s wife.

The man was accused of taking the wife on outings whenever her husband was not around and that he had been convincing her to dump her husband for him.

During the court proceedings, the police prosecution counsel told the court that after noticing the relationship between his wife and the accused, the husband divorced her.

He said that after the divorce, however, the suspect gave the wife a room in his house to keep her luggage, an incident that raised suspicion which made the ex-husband report to the police.

When the charge was read to him, the accused pleaded not guilty.

The Khadi, Sani Tanimu, after ordering his remand, said the defendant could be admitted on bail if he brought someone to stand for him, and adjourned the case to July 27, 2023.