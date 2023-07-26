Tuesday, July 26, 2023 – A man has recounted how his flatmate’s girlfriend tackled their neighbour’s side chick they were hiding in their apartment after his fiancée arrived unannounced.

He narrated how his neighbour was home with his side chic when his fiancee came in unannounced.

Terrified, the neighbour brought the side chic to their apartment to hide her until the next day.

He said that the side chic asked for something to drink but got a response she didn’t expect from his flatmate’s girlfriend.

Read below