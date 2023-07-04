Tuesday July 4, 2023 – A Twitter user has narrated how a man went broke after his first wife withdrew her financial support over the second wife he married.

@Fauziyyasa said the lady who withdrew her financial support to her husband, said her husband has money to marry another wife because she used to give him money.

She tweeted;

“Wife refuses to pay due house rent because husband has gone to marry a 2nd wife, she said she is supporting the man too much that is why he has spare money for marrying another wife. Oga is so broke now because uwargida don remove all the subsidy.”