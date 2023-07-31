Monday, July 31, 2023 – A lady has recounted how she got dumped by her man for professing love to her male bestie via her Instastories.

In a video shared on Tiktok, the lady claimed she and the boyfriend were together for just three weeks and they had only gone on one date.

She said that he got mad at her after she shared a video of herself and her male bestie in a club with the caption ‘Love him so bad’

She said her boyfriend saw the video, got annoyed and told her that he does not roll with girls that have male bestfriends.

She said her bestie has been her friend for six years and has even grown to become her “brother” of some sort.

She said her man did not entertain whatever explanation she had and so he cut her off.

Watch the video she shared below