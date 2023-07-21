Friday, July 21, 2023 – A man is counting losses after he was drugged and robbed by 2 ladies believed to be part of a ‘mchele gang’ targeting unsuspecting revelers in Nairobi clubs.

He went to one of the city clubs and ordered a bottle of Martel.

The two ladies joined him, not knowing that they were planning to drug him.

CCTV footage obtained from the club shows that he left at 5 AM in the company of the middle-aged ladies after hailing a cab.

The ruthless ladies drugged him at this house and made away with his Macbook and iPhone 13.

They also withdrew money from his Mpesa account and made away with other valuables.

CCTV footage obtained from his apartment shows that the ladies left at 10:26 am.

The man woke up at 7 PM. One of the ladies changed her clothes and wore the victim’s white shorts and sweater. See photos of the suspected mchele ladies.

