Friday July 7, 2023 – A man has killed his brother during a fight over a 13-year-old girl in Cameroon.

According to local media, the incident occurred last weekend in Mbagassina Subdivision in Mbam and Kim Division of the Center Region of Cameroon but the photos and information only circulated days after, because of absence of connectivity in the area.

It was gathered that the two brothers engaged in a bloody fight over the young girl who is barely a teenager.

“One of the brothers (the deceased) claimed the girl was his girlfriend. He had been suspecting his brother had something to do with his girlfriend because of their closeness,” Gildas, a witness told a journalist on Thursday, July 6.

“Before the fight started, one of the brothers had searched for the girl to no avail only to pass by the road and met her with the brother. So he questioned the girl what she was doing there, and the brother tried to intervene and defend the girl,”

“He now got enraged, got to the house, grabbed a machete, and attacked the brother. The brother hurriedly got a knife around and retaliated by killing the brother. That was how he died,” Gildas added.

The two brothers were severely injured, but one who was stabbed in the chest died on the spot.