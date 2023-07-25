Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga‘s wife, Mama Ida Odinga, has issued a statement regarding the health condition of her husband.

Raila Odinga was diagnosed with bad flu last week and he has been missing from the public limelight for almost one week.

However, on Tuesday, Mama Ida, who is the matriarch of Raila Odinga’s family, said her husband has recovered fully and he is only waiting for permission from his doctors to continue discharging his duties.

Last week the opposition supremo said despite his condition, he firmly supports the protests.

He urged his supporters to continue with the push for better living standards.

“I’m nursing a terrible flu but I am getting better,” Raila said.

“I am urging my supporters to go on with the protests because tomorrow (Friday) is the grand finale.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST