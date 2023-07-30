Sunday, July 30, 2023 – South African opposition party Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema has urged former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop disrupting the government through his violent anti-government demos.

Malema, who spoke on Saturday during EFF’s 10th Anniversary Rally, reiterated that President William Ruto was democratically elected in the 2022 Presidential Elections and that Odinga should not attempt to sabotage his government.

He, hence, appealed to the Azimio chief to stop the protests and allow peace to prevail in the country.

“We want to make a call to Kenya, especially to comrade Raila Odinga; stop doing what you are doing.

“Do not disrupt Kenya, we need peace in Kenya,” he said.

“The president, William Ruto was democratically elected and I will not allow you to use the people to disrupt the peace in Kenya.”

The renowned activist has in the past reaffirmed President Ruto’s election victory and asked the former premier to concede defeat.

The Kenyan DAILY POST