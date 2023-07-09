Sunday, July 9, 2023 – UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malalah has warned Azimio Leader Raila Odinga against holding anti-government protests next week.

Speaking in Garsen, Tana River County, yesterday, Malalah stated that Ruto has had enough of Raila and will not entertain him any further.

According to Malalah, the government is tired of the destruction of property during protests and will arrest Raila Odinga if he leads demos next week.

“I want to tell Raila that if he continues to destroy properties belonging to Kenyans, chase away tourists, and use the youth badly we will arrest you and take you to court like any other Kenyan,” said Malalah.

“We want to ask Interior CS Kithure Kindiki not to entertain Raila Odinga.

“I heard them saying they will continue with the protests next week; we want to dare and tell them if they are men enough to hold the demos.

“We have prepared ourselves and we will start by arresting Raila,” he added.

Malalah’s remarks come after the Azimio coalition staged Saba Saba protests across the country on Friday.

The opposition coalition, at the same time, launched a signature collection campaign to remove President William Ruto from office over failure to address the high cost of living, increased taxes, election fraud, and recruitment of IEBC commissioners.

The Kenyan DAILY POST