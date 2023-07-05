Wednesday, July 5, 2023-United Democratic Alliance (UDA) Secretary General, Cleophas Malala, has clarified on who pays him for attending Cabinet meetings.

On June 27, the Cabinet approved the attendance of Malala at the weekly Tuesday Cabinet meetings.

Others were chairperson of the Council of Economic Advisors David Ndii, National Security advisor Monica Juma and advisor on Women’s Rights Harriette Chiggai.

The four took their oaths of secrecy during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Ruto at State House, Nairobi.

In an interview with Spice FM on Wednesday, Malala said he does not get any allowance when he attends Cabinet meetings.

Malala said attending the meetings is part of his job as the secretary general, therefore he does not expect any salary.

However, he said, he receives his main salary from the United Democratic Party and not the government.

“When I sit there, it is just one of my duties as the SG,” Malala said.

“I am not paid by the government; I am paid by my party, UDA. My party pays me through the political party fund. It is in my line of duty to ensure that the manifesto is implemented,” Malala added.

