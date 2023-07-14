Friday, July 14, 2023 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has advised President William Ruto to consider making ODM Leader Raila Odinga a co-president or crush his revolt once and for all.

This follows the violent demos witnessed countrywide on Wednesday, where a handful of people lost their lives while demonstrating against the high cost of living.

Taking to his Twitter, Ahmendasir said Raila’s political tactics are not new and that President Ruto must ready himself to deal with him or bring him closer to the government.

The renowned lawyer said the ODM leader has a penchant for “unleashing violence” every time he loses an election to buy his way into government.

“President William Ruto should appoint him co-president or decisively crush his insurgency once and for all.

“Unleashing violence after losing a presidential election so that he is “bought off the streets” is Raila’s well-trodden path,” he said.

“It worked for him in 1997. It worked for him in 2007. It worked for him in 2018. He is trying it in 2023. This is his game… And he is good at it,” Ahmednasir said.

Ahmednasir said Raila, by calling for demos, is staking his claim for a co-presidency, a fight he has done for decades since the era of late President Daniel Moi.

“President Moi bought peace and appointed Raila Secretary General of KANU, and a cabinet minister after Raila claimed he was rigged in the 1997 presidential election.

“President Mwai Kibaki in 2007 made Raila co-president after he caused violence after losing the presidential election,” he added.

“President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2018 made Raila co-president after he caused violence after losing the presidential election. Raila is at it again, staking his claim for co-president with President William Ruto. He is causing chaos.”

The sentiments shared by Ahmednasir have been raised by Ruto and his allies who have claimed the ODM leader is seeking a nusu mkate government.

However, Ruto has told off the ODM leader saying he will not relent.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.