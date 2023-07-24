Monday, July 24, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has been arraigned in court, five days after he was arrested and detained at an unknown location.

Maina was arrested on Thursday last week in connection with Azimio One Kenya Alliance protests and on Monday, he appeared at Madaraka Law Courts in Nairobi.

According to the charge sheet, Maina has been charged with possession of offensive weapons contrary to section 89 (1) of the Penal Code, CAP 63.

The former Mungiki leader was charged with two other persons – Peter Njoroge Kamunya and Felix Ratu Lakishe.

“On the 20th day of July 23 at Kiserian area within Kajiado County, without reasonable excuse, were found in possession of offensive weapons to wit 14 machetes, 24 Maasai swords, 46 rungus, and three jembes sticks in circumstances which raised a reasonable presumption that the said offensive weapons intended to be used in a manner prejudicial to the public order,” the court paper read in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST