Tuesday, July 11, 2023 – Health workers from Machakos County have threatened to strike over a lack of promotions.

The workers led by Kenya Medical Practitioners Pharmacists Dentists Union (KPMDU) lower eastern region chairman Charles Okumu, said that two weeks ago they gave notice to the county health department, key among the grievances being the promotion of the healthcare workers.

They complained of nurses working for over 15 years without a promotion, as well as the other cadres who mostly work five years without promotion.

The health workers had prior to the notice held multiple meetings with the county government including Governor Wavinya Ndeti.

Okumu added that they have also been engaging with the workers to be patient and continue serving in good faith but this has gone on for long.

With only 7 days left until the strike notice lapses, the officials say nothing tangible came out of the meeting.

He added that there were problems with the supply of medical supplies among them syringes and gloves, some of which patients have been forced to buy.

The workers are drawn from various unions such as KMPDU, the Kenya National Union of Nurses, the Kenya National Union of Clinical Officers, the Union of Laboratory Officers, and the Kenya Health Professionals Society.

