Tuesday, July 18, 2023 – Narc Kenya party leader, Martha Karua, has urged Kenyans to come out in large numbers during the Wednesday anti-government protests organized by Azimio One Kenya Alliance.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Karua, an Azimio principal, called on Kenyans to come out and join the protests across the country.

She urged Kenyans to come out at lunchtime tomorrow and bang sufurias as a sign that Kenyans have nothing to eat.

“Motorists are equally urged to stop at midday and hoot,” Karua said.

During the press conference, DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa confirmed security details of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, ex-Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka, and Karua have been recalled ahead of the protests.

Other leaders whose security has been withdrawn are National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi and his Senate counterpart Stewart Madzayo and a host of opposition MPs in the forefront of the demonstrations.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.