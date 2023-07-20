Thursday, July 20, 2023 – A police officer attached to Emali Police Station in Makueni County has been arrested for participating in the Azimio One Kenya Alliance demos.

The officer, identified as Police Constable Evans Otieno, was arrested by his colleagues after he was found talking to a group of young men who were blocking the busy Nairobi – Mombasa highway and throwing stones at motorists in Emali Town.

The matter was reported at Emali police station as the arrest of a police officer under OB 15/20/7/2023.

Police said the officer was also found in possession of 40 rolls of bhang worth Sh2,000, street value, during his arrest.

“Please be informed that NO 117670 PC Evans Otieno of this command whose recommendation letter ref: KPS/ Dig/Est/Hrm/30/vol v/4 dated 19th June 2023 was arrested today, the 20th day of July 2023 along Mombasa – Nairobi highway at Emali talking to a group of young men who were blocking the road and throwing stones to motorists.

The said officer was also seen by his colleagues yesterday 19/07/2023 being among the rioters who were pelting stones at Emali police station and police officers,” part of the OB read.

“During his arrest after a quick search, he was found in possession of 40 rolls of bhang (cannabis sativa) of street value approximated to be Sh2, 000,” the report read.

The officer will be arraigned in court on Friday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.