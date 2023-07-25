Tuesday, July 25, 2023 – The Law Society of Kenya (LSK) has issued a stern warning to its members working in government who have been part of politically-motivated charges against Opposition figures.

LSK stated that State Counsels blamed for the wrongful prosecution of protesters will be given certificates of dishonour.

It further noted concerns about the ongoing crackdown on protesters and Opposition leaders, stating that a number of State Counsels had disregarded their oath of office and aligned with the government.

“We, therefore, wish to notify our members within the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions that should they make decisions that betray the public trust, undermine the rule of law, and bring disrepute to the legal profession, LSK shall issue them with a certificate of dishonour and immediately commence proceedings to remove them from the roll of advocates,” LSK President Eric Theuri warned.

According to LSK, wrongful prosecution occurs when an accused is subjected to legal proceedings that are ultimately dismissed or resolved in their favour but were initiated without probable cause and with malice.

As such, LSK President Theuri noted that any lawyer accused of suppressing the right of others through wrongful prosecution will equally be dismissed from the legal practice after an extensive review of their conduct.

LSK also urged the government not to usurp power from the people, noting that a healthy and vibrant democracy is respect for the rule of law, protection of human rights, and open channels for dialogue and dissent.

The society warned that it will closely monitor the situation and take all necessary steps to safeguard the principles of justice and democracy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.