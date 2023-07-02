Sunday, July 2, 2023 -Renowned columnist and Azimio One Kenya Alliance spokesperson, Prof Makau Mutua, has weighed in on the Londiani accident that claimed 52 lives and left several others hospitalised.

In a statement, Mutua said it is time for the country to rethink the menace of illegal hawkers occupying roads and road reserves.

He also called for proper planning to avoid such in the future.

He gave an example of city roads in Westlands, which have been taken over by hawkers, saying that such scenarios are an avenue for littering and giving muggers a field day.

This, he insisted, renders such roads impassable.

“Illegal kiosks and hawkers on our roads/road reserves. Litter, garbage, debris. Collection points for muggers, unruly boda boda, and Uber drivers. Roads are impassable. This is Church Road/Raphta Road. Londiani is a wake-up call,” Makau said

“We need proper planning and rational infrastructure, not chaos and mayhem. Traffic rules must be enforced. Without law and order we have no country,” Makau added.

