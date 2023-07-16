Saturday, July 15, 2023 – Lionel Messi has been spotted in Miami doing grocery shopping at US supermarket chain Publix ahead of his move to Inter Miami.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was spotted pushing a cart at the grocery store’s checkout with different types of cereal including General Mills’ Lucky Charms and Kellogg’s’ Fruit Loops on Thursday.

Messi, who is set to earn $54million per year, landed in Miami on Tuesday with his wife, Antonela, and their three sons, Thiago, 10, Mateo, 7, and Ciro, 5.

The Argentine even had time to pose with some of his US fans during his shopping.

The 2022 World Cup winner was expected to sign his contract and be announced officially as a Miami player on Thursday, but the announcement could be made today, Friday 14.

Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut against Mexican team Cruz Azul on July 21.