Friday July 7, 2023 – Superstar footballer, Lionel Messi and his childhood sweetheart Antonela Roccuzzo have shared photos from their vacation in the Caribbean.

Messi, 36, who is preparing to officially join Inter Miami, was pictured on a speedboat with Antonella on the beach believed to be the Turks and Caicos Islands.

He is set to sign a two-and-a-half year deal at Miami, with an option for another season, and earn in the region of $50-$60million a year as his salary.

See the photos

