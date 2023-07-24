Monday, July 24, 2023 – Seasoned media personality Lillian Muli was spotted at an event over the weekend with her rich baby daddy Jared Nevaton.
They looked like a match made in heaven as they posed for a photo.
Lillian’s love affair with Jared has not always been rosy.
Sometime back, she announced their breakup on social media and called her a community husband.
They later ironed out their differences even after washing his dirty linen in public.
See this cute photo that Lillian posted.
