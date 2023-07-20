Thursday, July 20, 2023 – It appears Raila Odinga’s demonstrations are working, going by the latest developments.

This is after President William Ruto admitted that he was now ready to dialogue with Raila as demonstrations against the Kenya Kwanza government continue.

In a statement yesterday, Ruto said he is ready to hold talks with Raila, but about issues affecting Kenyans.

He insisted that he and Raila will not discuss a handshake as it was the cause of the current economic crisis.

Speaking in Kericho after commissioning a water project, Dr. Ruto insisted that power sharing is determined by Kenyans through elections.

“Hawa watu wakwende kabisa! Hatuna shida na kuongea na mtu yeyote as long as tunaongea mambo ya mwananchi.

“Raia wamekataa mambo ya handshake na hio ndio ilituletea shida tukaingia kwa madeni kubwa,” Dr Ruto said.

Loosely translates to, “These people should go. We have no problem talking with anyone as long as we are talking about the people.

“The people don’t want a handshake, it is what brought us the problem we have and got into debts.”

He maintained that it was the people’s responsibility to protect the country from anarchy and those looking to cause loss of life and property.

“It is our responsibility to protect our country, protect our democracy from violence, anarchy and from those who want to cause loss of lives we must stand together against them who want to cause mayhem and tell them Kenya is a peaceful country,” he added.

Anti-government protests are ongoing in various parts of the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST