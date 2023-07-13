Thursday, July 13, 2023 – Lewis Hamilton and Shakira are reportedly dating after they were photographed partying together until the early hours of Monday morning, July 10.

Hamilton had just secured a third-place finish at the British Grand Prix, the 14th podium of his career at his home Formula 1 race and it appears he celebrated in style with Colombian superstar Shakira, who reportedly jetted in to watch the race at Silverstone.

Shakira seprated from former Barcelona footballer Gerard Pique last year which led to the singer penning a diss track taking aim at the World Cup winner.

It appears she has been growing increasingly close to Hamilton. According to The Sun, Shakira flew in just to watch Hamilton at the Northamptonshire track on Sunday, before heading out in London to celebrate his podium finish.

The duo partied at regular celebrity bar Tape London and stayed out until early the next morning. They were spotted by several other revellers, sitting together on a VIP table and regularly engaged in conversation.

Shakira also frequently got up from the table to dance, before heading home around 3.30am. Hamilton stayed out clubbing until 6am before returning to his hotel.

It is not the first time the duo have been spotted together, with Shakira also spending time at both the Spanish and Miami Grand Prix.