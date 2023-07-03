Monday July 3, 2023 – Legendary Italian goalkeeper, Gianluigi Buffon has reportedly been offered a lucrative deal to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

The 45-year-old, who made his professional debut nearly three decades ago currently plays for his boyhood club Parma in Serie B.

Buffon still has twelve months remaining on his current deal at the Stadio Ennio Tardini but reports suggest the ‘keeper may have one final move left in his legendary career.

A report from Italian publication Corriere dello Sport claims that Buffon has received an extremely lucrative offer to become the latest star to join the burgeoning Saudi Pro League this summer.

The goalkeeper is said to have been offered a £25million-a-year offer to join an unnamed team in the Gulf state. Buffon is said to be debating his options as he approaches his 28th season as a senior player.

Should Buffon join the upstart league, he would become just the second Italian to appear in the Saudi top flight, following former Juventus teammate Sebastian Giovinco who made 57 appearances for Al-Hilal between 2019 and 2021.