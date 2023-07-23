Sunday, July 23, 2023 – Vocal lawyer and blogger, Wahome Thuku, has assured Pauline Njoroge’s fans that she is fine after she was arrested alongside her friend and detained at Watamu Police Station over drug-related charges.

Taking to his Facebook page, Wahome said Pauline and her friend are being treated well at the station.

They have been allowed to meet their lawyer for briefing.

However, DCI officers have been camping at the police station to ensure that they are not released.

Wahome claims the drug-related charges are fabricated.

This is what he posted on his Facebook account.

