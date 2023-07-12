Ahmednasir Abdullahi

Wednesday, July 12, 2023 – Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi has revealed why Azimio Leader Raila Odinga wants to overthrow President William Ruto through a revolution.

According to him, Raila is rebelling against Ruto on a perception that he is weak.

His comments come against the backdrop of nationwide protests against Ruto in what they termed as the High Cost of living among many other issues.

But according to Lawyer Ahmednasir, the push is not because of the issues they have listed.

“This rebellion isn’t propelled by great and progressive ideas and agendas that will take Kenya forward.

This rebellion is fuelled by a feeling that H.E. Ruto is ‘a toothless bulldog’,” he tweeted. Azimio has returned to the streets after the collapse of bipartisan talks that were to address the myriad of issues that took them to the streets.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.